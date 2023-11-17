Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 17 (ANI): Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad is ready to accommodate all the Cricket fans coming for the ODI World Cup 2023 Final match at Narendra Modi Stadium according to a release by the Airport.

The release said that ensuring top priority to schedule flights and passenger convenience while travelling, the Airport had requested all passengers travelling through SVPI Airport, to allocate additional time for travel-related formalities and mandatory security protocols.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the SVPI Airport, all the security teams in the terminal and landside are kept on stand-by with dynamic resource allocation based on passenger load to ensure smooth transit through the airport.

Passengers are also notified about airspace closure for Air display by the Indian Air Force on 17 and 19 November from 13.25 hours to 14.10 hours.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport has a dedicated General Aviation terminal in Ahmedabad, to facilitate smoother and faster facilitation of domestic and international passengers travelling through non-scheduled aircraft.

The airport has 15 stands readily available for night parking during the event. Out of 15 stands six are available for business jet aircraft operations. Airlines have been requested to continue to support the management of timely slots and enhanced resources for enhanced passenger experience.

SVPI Airport has prepared an SOP for non-standard parking of aircraft in case demand for night parking exceeds the availability of stands for standard parking. As a proactive approach, the Ahmedabad Airport has coordinated with neighbouring airports for accommodating visiting aircraft at the adjoining airports for night parking in case the demand for night parking exceeds the availability of stands.

SVPI airport has also accepted requests from commercial airlines to operate additional flights to metro cities to serve the maximum number of passengers intended to travel during the ODI World Cup final match.

Unbeaten in the tournament, team India delivered an all-round performance in the semis against New Zealand to book their spot in the final game of the ODI World Cup 2023 after they beat the Kiwis by 70 runs.

On the other hand, Australia became the second finalists of the ongoing extravagant tournament after they defeated South Africa by three wickets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI)

