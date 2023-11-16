India suffered a heart-breaking loss against Australia under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final. Fans are still carrying the sadness from the loss as it was a golden opportunity for India to stop Australia in their unbeaten run. As India is all set to clash against Australia once again after 20 years in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final, they anticipate a revenge and share memes on jokes on it. Australia Qualify for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final With Three-Wicket Victory Over South Africa, To Face India in Summit Clash On November 19.

Fans Share Memes and Jokes In Anticipation of Revenge

Badla Lena Hai

Waqt A Gaya Hai

Haa dada, puri 2003 wali team ko invite krdo final me. Badla lene ka waqt a gaya hai. pic.twitter.com/AukhZIr70z — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) November 16, 2023

Funny One

Waqt Aa Gaya Hai Ponting Ke Spring Waale Bat Ka Badla Chip Wale Ball Se Lene Ka...#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/BmEHdyBOuS — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) November 16, 2023

More Fans Share Memes

India vs Australia. Here we go again. Badla le lo re bachpan ka. pic.twitter.com/FbQYJbo4LO — Parag Bhandari (@Paragbhandari1) November 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)