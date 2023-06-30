Bad Homburg, Jun 30 (AP) Top-ranked Iga Swiatek seems to be finding her groove on grass ahead of Wimbledon.

Three times a French Open winner on clay and once a U.S. Open winner on the New York hard courts, Swiatek played her first tour-level, grass-court quarterfinal on Thursday against Anna Blinkova at the Bad Homburg Open.

The Polish player looked like she belonged there in a straightforward 6-3, 6-2 win that showcased her abilities on the return as Swiatek broke Blinkova's serve to love three times. It was Swiatek's 10th consecutive win, following on from her successful title defense at the French Open.

“I wouldn't even call myself close to being an expert on grass but I'm making progress,” she said.

Standing between Swiatek and a first grass final is Lucia Bronzetti after the Italian won her quarterfinal match, 6-4, 6-3, against Varvara Gracheva, the Russia-born player who was playing her first tournament since switching allegiance to France.

The Bad Homburg Open is a warm-up for Wimbledon, where Swiatek's best result in three appearances was a fourth-round appearance in 2021. She was the junior Wimbledon champion in 2018.

“Hopefully I'm going to be able to play like that for the next three weeks,” Swiatek said. Wimbledon main-draw play starts Monday.

American player Emma Navarro faces either Liudmila Samsonova or Katerina Siniakova in the second semifinal match.

Navarro was losing 7-6 (2), 1-1 to Rebeka Masarova when Masarova retired after jarring her left knee while stretching for the ball. Their match had earlier been interrupted for a rain delay after just four points had been played in the first game.

“It's not a fun way to win a match and I feel very bad for (Masarova) and I wish her a speedy recovery,” Navarro said.

Samsonova's match with Siniakova was suspended until Friday as the light faded before a deciding set could be played. Siniakova took the first set 7-5 and Samsonova the second 6-4. (AP)

