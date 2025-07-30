Singapore, Jul 30 (PTI) Indian swimmer Shoan Ganguly finished 38th in the men's 200m medley on day four the World Aquatics Championships here on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old from Karnataka clocked 2:05.40s to finish eighth in his heat and 38th overall, failing to progress to the 16-swimmer semifinals.

Reigning Olympic champion Leon Marchand topped the heats. The 23-year-old Frenchman clocked 1:57.63s, while Australia's David Schlicht (1:59.50) was the last swimmer to make the semifinals.

