Sydney [Australia], November 15 (ANI): England all-rounder David Willey has decided to pull out of this season's Big Bash League (BBL) with Sydney Thunder, the franchise announced on Tuesday.

However, Willey, who was a proven Big Bash performer during his stint with the Perth Scorchers, and Thunder's management have made a mutual agreement to terminate his contract.

Also Read | Portugal Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Team POR Schedule & Players to Watch Out For in Football WC.

Head of Sydney Thunder, Andrew Gilchrist, said while he was disappointed not to have Willey playing for Thunder, he respected the England international's decision.

Willey and Thunder's management have come to a mutual agreement to terminate his contract.

Also Read | Para-Sports World Championship: Singhraj, Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh Win Silver in P4-Mixed 50m Pistol SH1.

"David and his management have been tremendous to deal with. Sydney Thunder regrets David won't be playing for us this season, but we wish him and his family all the very best for the future," Gilchrist said in an official statement released by Sydney Thunder.

Gilchrist confirmed Thunder had commenced its search for a world-class player to replace Willey.

"We've started the process, but Sydney Thunder boasts some incredible players on this summer's roster. Alex Hales has been a star for England's T20 World Cup campaign, and Rilee Rossouw proved while playing for South Africa how dangerous he can be," said Gilchrist," he further added.

"We also have the best signing of the season in Dave Warner, while Jason Sangha, Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha, Ben Cutting, and Matthew Gilkes are among the best in the business. There is a lot for Thunder Nation to be excited about," said the Sydney Thunder head.

Sydney Thunder will start their season campaign on December 13 against Melbourne Stars at the Manuka Oval.

Willey was a member of England's T20 World Cup team but did not play a part in the competition. He is also a member of the ODI team that will face Australia in three games beginning on Thursday in Adelaide. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)