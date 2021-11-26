Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 26 (ANI): Criticizing modern openers in the 20-over cricket format for "killing the game" with a more cautious approach to powerplays, Chris Gayle praised the Abu Dhabi T10 for its non-stop action.

With two ICC Men's T20 World Cup winners' medals to his name and more runs than any other player in the history of 20-over cricket, Gayle has been central to the rise of franchise cricket all over the world.

And now, while playing for Team Abu Dhabi in the Abu Dhabi T10, Gayle says cricket's 10-over version is setting new standards when it comes to explosive batting and, ultimately, entertainment.

"I think, with T10 cricket, that's how T20 cricket started. From the first over, batters used to go but T20 cricket has slowed down dramatically and T10 cricket has now raised the bar a bit," said Gayle in a statement.

"They're killing the entertainment in T20 cricket, straight up, because in those first six overs, we can get more as openers but guys are taking their own time. Sometimes they bat to get a score and they take away from the fire they should be bringing to the batting department in the first six overs, but T10 is spot on and hopefully, we'll see more T10 coming around," he added.

Team Abu Dhabi are currently on top of the Abu Dhabi T10 table with five wins from five matches and Gayle is clearly having fun in his second year with the franchise.

Gayle is also confident that this could be the year that Team Abu Dhabi lift their first T10 title.

"Absolutely, I am enjoying my second year with Team Abu Dhabi and we've had a great start but anything can happen in T10 in such a short space of time," he added.

"I'm happy with where the team is at at the minute and hopefully this is Team Abu Dhabi's year," said Gayle. (ANI)

