Pallekele [Sri Lanka], February 12 (ANI): Oman captain Jatinder Singh won the toss and opted to field first against co-hosts Sri Lanka in both teams' second group-stage match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, on Thursday.

While Sri Lanka came into the contest on the back of a 20-run victory over Ireland, Oman suffered an eight-wicket loss to Zimbabwe in their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign opener.

Sri Lanka are placed third after Australia and Zimbabwe in the Group B points table and will look to defeat Oman by a big margin and leapfrog to the top. Oman, on the other hand, are at the bottom and will aim for a win against Sri Lanka and revive their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign.

Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 WC 2026 match playing 11s:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla(w), Sufyan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, Jay Odedra.

Oman captain Jatinder Singh, after winning the toss, emphasised that one game doesn't define the team and stressed the importance of getting their batting right, noting that their preparations have been strong.

"We're gonna bowl first, and since there is a bit of moisture, we just want to utilize the conditions. Well, I believe there's hardly anything you can pick from the first game, and it's like one game don't define us, so we just need to get our batting right, so I think everything will fall in place. Yeah, preparations have been really good," Jatinder Singh said.

Dasun Shanaka mentioned that with key bowler Wanindu Hasaranga unavailable, the team had to adjust, bringing in Dushan Hemantha as a replacement.

"Unfortunately our champion bowler, Hasaranga misses out, so we've had to make that change," Shanaka said at the toss. (ANI)

