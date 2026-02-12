Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Oman National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast: Co-hosts Sri Lanka are set to face Oman on February 12 in Match 16 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Following a comfortable 20-run victory over Ireland in their opening fixture, the Lankan Lions are aiming to maintain their perfect start in Group B. Oman, meanwhile, are seeking their first points of the tournament after a heavy defeat to Zimbabwe. With home advantage and a potent spin attack, Sri Lanka enter the contest as firm favourites in this morning's encounter. Pallekele Weather and Rain Forecast for Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Oman Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans in Sri Lanka can watch the match live on Dialog TV, which provides comprehensive coverage across the island. The game is also available on free-to-air television via TV Supreme and on the PEO TV platform. For those on the move, the ThePapare.com website and the Dialog Play mobile app will offer live digital streaming.

In India, the tournament is being broadcast by JioStar through the Star Sports Network on linear television. Digital viewers can stream every ball on the JioHotstar app and website. The coverage is notably expansive, with commentary available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

For international audiences, the ICC has ensured broad accessibility:

United Kingdom & Ireland: Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event, with streaming on NOW.

USA & Canada: Willow TV remains the exclusive home for the tournament, with matches also available on Willow’s official YouTube channel and CricBuzz DTC.

Middle East & North Africa (MENA): CricLife Max (TV) and StarzPlay (Streaming).

Rest of the World: Fans in regions without an exclusive rights holder can log on to ICC.tv to stream the match for free.

Category Details Tournament ICC T20 World Cup 2026 (Match 16) Date & Time 12 February 2026 Venue Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka India TV/Stream Star Sports / JioHotstar Sri Lanka TV/Stream Dialog TV / TV Supreme / ThePapare.com UK TV/Stream Sky Sports / NOW US/Canada Stream Willow TV / Willow YouTube

Sri Lanka vs Oman Team News

Sri Lanka's victory over Ireland was anchored by an unbeaten 56 from Kusal Mendis and an explosive 44 from Kamindu Mendis. Their bowling unit, led by Maheesh Theekshana, proved too clinical for the Irish middle order. However, the team must now adapt to the absence of Wanindu Hasaranga, who was recently ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Oman, captained by Jatinder Singh, will need a significantly improved performance from their top order, which collapsed against Zimbabwe. The Pallekele surface is expected to be balanced, offering early bounce for the pacers before favouring the spinners as the game progresses—a scenario that typically suits the local side’s tactical setup.

