Dubai [UAE], November 11 (ANI): Australia pacer Mitchell Starc on Thursday said his side needs to focus on their strengths in order to do well in the semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against Pakistan.

Australia and Pakistan will square off in the second semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup here at the Dubai International Stadium.

"Feeling good about the fact that I think it is building up in terms of rhythm and sort of how I am going about it. I didn't feel like I had the rhythm or the smoothness in my run-up coming over here but I think it has progressed through the tournament. I have been feeling good in the last week or 10 days. It (the tournament) has been interesting. There's a great feeling amongst the group, it has been pretty chilled as it has been a bit longer to the lead up to this game," said Starc before the game.

"Excited to be here, a big opportunity for us and looking forward to a good show. You have to pay attention to their top order but at the same time we have to focus on what we do well, it is 20 overs and at certain stages, they are going to put a partnership or come hard at us and are a different team to say an England side who like to come hard from ball one. Babar and Rizwan have been the key to their team but we have to focus on the strengths of our bowling attack," he added.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl. While Australia finished at the second spot in Group 1 after winning four matches out of five, Pakistan topped Group 2 of the Super 12 stage after winning all five matches.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi. (ANI)

