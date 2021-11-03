Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 3 (ANI): Afghanistan won the toss and opted to field against India in their Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

It will be a change in venue for India after playing both their opening games at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as they will play Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking at the toss, Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi said, "Will bowl first. Last game there was a lot of dew in the second half. Mujeeb isn't playing. We always prepare for both, but today we'll bowl first because of dew."

On the other hand, India skipper Virat Kohli said, "Firstly there's no denying the fact that the situation is a tricky one. Having said that there's still a chance. We know we haven't played up to potential whatever the reasons might be - need to brush that aside. Would have bowled first. But it's not a bad thing against a side like Afghanistan who look to put up runs on the board. Couple of changes - Surya is back as he's fit. Ashwin replaces Varun who has a bit of a niggle.

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan. (ANI)

