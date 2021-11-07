Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 7 (ANI): Afghanistan will be locking horns with New Zealand on Sunday for their final Group 2 encounter of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin took to Twitter and prayed for Afghanistan's victory in their Sunday's match against New Zealand.

Also Read | PAK vs SCO, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Line-up To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

India's hopes of progressing to the semi-finals rely completely on Afghanistan. The Nabi-led side needs to defeat New Zealand for the Men in Blue to have any chance of making it to the semi-finals.

India and Namibia will lock horns against each other in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

Also Read | New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Online, T20 World Cup 2021: Get Free TV Telecast of NZ vs AFG, Group 2 Super 12 Match of ICC Men's Twenty20 WC With Time in IST.

If Afghanistan defeats the Kiwis, then India needs to beat Namibia and it will then come down to the net run rate between these three teams involved. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)