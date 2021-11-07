The Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is all set to welcome the clash between New Zealand and Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2021. In this article, we shall be talking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the match. But before that, let's have a quick look at the preview of the game. So there is an interesting battle between India and New Zealand to qualify in the T20 World Cup 2021. If New Zealand gets defeated by Afghanistan in this match, Team India will qualify for the semi-finals. NZ vs AFG Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 40.

All Indians will be closely watching the proceedings of the game tomorrow and will be hoping for a miracle. Afghanistan has so far played fearless cricket and in the tournament so far and thus they will be wanting to give their best for the match. New Zealand has so far played four matches in the Group Stage and has won three matches. On the other hand, Afghanistan has won a couple of games and lost two.

When is New Zealand vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

New Zealand vs Afghanistan clash in Group 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage will be played at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 7, 2021 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of New Zealand vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch New Zealand vs Afghanistan match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of New Zealand vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to New Zealand vs Afghanistan match online.

