The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is now anticipated to begin on March 28, 2026, with the grand final slated for May 31, according to recent reports. This marks a slight adjustment from the initially planned start date of March 26. While the tournament's window appears to be largely set, the complete fixture list and, notably, the venue for the opening match featuring defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are yet to be officially finalised. Lucknow Super Giants Unveil New Jersey For IPL 2026; Rishabh Pant, Aiden Markram, and Mohammed Shami Don Red and Blue-Striped Kit (Watch Video).

Schedule Delays Attributed to State Elections

The delay in the comprehensive schedule announcement is primarily attributed to the upcoming assembly elections in several key Indian states, including Assam, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly awaiting the Election Commission of India (ECI) to declare the full election dates.

This is a crucial factor, as the deployment of security forces and the availability of venues in these states, which host prominent IPL franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), are directly impacted by the electoral process. Historically, the IPL has adopted a phased approach to schedule announcements during election years, a strategy that was employed in 2009, 2014, 2019, and 2024. It is expected that the BCCI may release the initial phase of the schedule, covering approximately 20-25 matches, by late February, with the remainder to follow once election dates are clear.

Uncertainty Surrounds RCB's Opening Match Venue

A significant point of discussion for the IPL Governing Council, which is expected to meet next week, will be the venue for the curtain-raiser involving Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Traditionally, the defending champions host the opening match of the subsequent season. Lucknow Super Giants Unveils Franchise New Logo Ahead of IPL 2026.

However, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, RCB's home ground, faces ongoing scrutiny following a tragic stampede during the team's victory celebrations in June 2025, which resulted in 11 fatalities. While the Karnataka government has reportedly granted clearance for the stadium to host matches, RCB is understood to be seeking unconditional approval and has explored alternative venues such as Navi Mumbai, Raipur, and Pune as potential hosts for their home games.

The 2026 edition of the IPL is set to feature 10 teams competing in 84 matches, promising another season of high-octane Twenty20 cricket. As cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the full schedule, the BCCI's strategic planning around the national electoral calendar and the resolution of venue uncertainties for the defending champions will be closely watched.

