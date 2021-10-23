Dubai, October 23: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has announced the 12-member squad for the high-voltage clash against India on Sunday in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The squad was announced by Azam in the press conference on Saturday which includes Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik. Malik and Hafeez bring a comforting amount of experience to the Pakistan side, their previous experience of playing against India in World Cups will be a definite advantage for the team.

Shaheen Afridi, a 21-year-old prospect proven in the Pakistan Super League who has dished out top performances in both warm-up games by picking up a total of four wickets has also been included.

Hasan Ali who is a standout pacer for the Men in Green is also in the squad. The lanky pacer excels on the slower wickets in the UAE, his variations and lengths will be a tough task for the Indian batters to manage and they must play him with a cautious approach at the top. Pakistani Cricketer Shahnawaz Dahani Chats With MS Dhoni Ahead of IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup Match (Watch Video).

After almost over two years, Virat Kohli and Co. will face-off against Babar Azam-led Pakistan and rekindle the age-old rivalry. Pakistan is yet to get a one-up over India in World Cups as the head-to-head has been heavily dominated by the Men in Blue.

However, both teams have entered the tournament with a fresh perspective, filled to the brim with enormous young talent and the hunger and eagerness to prove themselves on the biggest stage of them all. IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan Name 12-Member Team for Clash Against Arch-Rivals India.

Pakistan's 12-member squad against India: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Hasan Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

