Abu Dhabi, Nov 3 (PTI) Scoreboard of Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup between India and Afghanistan here on Wednesday.

India Innings:

KL Rahul b Gulbadin Naib 69

Rohit Sharma c Nabi b Karim Janat 74

Rishabh Pant not out 27

Hardik Pandya not out 35

Extras: (B-2 LB-1 NB-1 W-1) 5

Total: (For 2 wickets from 20 overs) 210

Fall of wickets: 1/140 2/147

Bowling: Mohammad Nabi 1-0-7-0, Sharafuddin Ashraf 2-0-25-0, Naveen-ul-Haq 4-0-59-0, Hamid Hassan 4-0-34-0, Gulbadin Naib 4-0-39-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-36-0, Karim Janat 1-0-7-1. More

