Dubai, October 24: Ahead of the high-octane T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan, Team India players left the hotel to reach the Dubai International Stadium.

In a video shared by BCCI on Twitter, Team Mentor MS Dhoni, skipper Virat Kohli, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, head coach Ravi Shastri, spinner Rahul Chahar and spinner Ravindra Jadeja can be seen walking out of the hotel along with other members of the squad.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How To Get Live Telecast on TV & El Clasico Score Updates in India?.

"Off we go for our first match of #T20WorldCup," tweeted BCCI.

India and Pakistan will square off against each other on Sunday evening in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and it will be after a gap of two years that these two teams will meet on the cricket pitch, having last played in the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

Also Read | Is India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Excitement among the cricketing world is at an all-time high as arch-rivals India and Pakistan gear up for the clash in their opening game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday.

Both teams will open their campaigns in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup with what is billed to be a mouth-watering clash. After almost over two years, Virat Kohli and Co. will face-off against Babar Azam-led Pakistan and rekindle the age-old rivalry. Pakistan is yet to get a one-up over India in World Cups as the head-to-head has been completely dominated by the Men in Blue.

Ahead of that match, Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary stated that the Pakistan side is looking a bit strong but hoping that India will win.

"India's record against Pakistan is good. Our batting is good and since Bumrah came, India's bowling performance has improved. Because he is the leader of the pack in bowling. I have a feeling that this time Pakistan side is looking a bit strong but hoping that India will win," he told ANI.

The stakes are at an all-time high with Kohli and Co. looking to continue their dominance against Pakistan in ICC World Cups. Both sides have a strong lineup and it will be about keeping calm and rising to the occasion when they set foot on the pitch on Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)