The Spanish La Liga gears up for its first El Clasico with hosts Barcelona looking to lift their season after suffering from some early blows under Ronald Koeman. The Catalonians are 8th in the points table, five points shy of leaders Real Sociedad. The departure of Lionel Messi clearly has had an impact on the performance of the team but with some key players back from injuries, the team will feel much more confident ahead of the massive encounter. Real Madrid head to Camp Nou on the back of a defeat against Espanyol. They thumped Shakthtar Donetsk 0-5 in their last game which must have encouraged Carlo Ancelotti. El Clasico 2021: Barcelona & Real Madrid Announce Squads, Check Predicted Playing XI for Both Teams.

Pedri, Ronald Arujo, Jordi Alba, Ousmane Dembele, Marcus Brathwaite are all out of the Real Madrid clash owing to injuries. Marcus Depay will lead the attacking line for the hosts where he will be joined by Ansu Fati and Serginio Dest. Gerard Pique and Eric Garcia have the tough task of keeping the in form Karim Benzema at bay while skipper Sergio Busquets will sit back and try and provide cover to the backline.

Gareth Bale and Dani Ceballos are the two key players missing for Real Madrid due to fitness issues. Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos as a midfield three pick themselves up while Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo get a look in on the wings. Nacho could be the makeshift right-back for the visitors while there is no looking past Eder Militao and David Alaba in defence.

When is Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on October 24, 2021 (Sunday) at the Camp Nou Stadium in Catalonia, Barcelona. The match has a scheduled time of 07:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid clash.

Barcelona have been winless in their last four games against Real Madrid which goes to show the wide gulf in class appearing between the two clubs. The game could likely end in a scored draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2021 05:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).