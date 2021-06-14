By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has reached Mumbai as the Indian board gears up for an all-important meeting to discuss the issue of tax exemption for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup that is set to be hosted by India in October-November. The BCCI is needed to give a tax guarantee to the international body by Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said the former India skipper is in Mumbai to discuss issues related to hosting the showpiece event.

"Sourav is in Mumbai as BCCI needs to discuss important matters around hosting the World Cup. The matter of tax exemption needs to be cleared to the ICC by tomorrow while the issue of hosting the tournament needs to be decided on by June 28. So, a couple of important decisions are set to be taken in the next few days," the source explained.

While the BCCI has already been discussing hosting the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), in a recent turn of events, Sri Lanka has entered the race as the darkhorse to help India host the showpiece event.

While the UAE has three venues in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi, Sri Lanka will have a lot many options with Colombo alone having three stadiums. More interestingly, the SLC had also made its intentions known to assist the BCCI in hosting the remaining of the 14th edition of the IPL in the September-October window. Sources further said the host broadcasters could back India if they do wish to look at Sri Lanka as an option.

"See, these are tough times and with COVID-19 it is an ever-changing situation. So, don't think the host broadcasters would mind backing BCCI if they look at Sri Lanka as an option to host the showpiece event. Keeping options open is not a bad thing," the source said.

Earlier, the ICC after the board meeting had confirmed that the BCCI would retain hosting rights of the T20 World Cup even if the tournament is moved out of India.

The ICC Board had also requested management focus on its planning efforts for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on the event being staged in the UAE with the possibility of including another venue in the Middle East.

"A final decision on the host country will be taken later this month. The Board also confirmed that the BCCI will remain the hosts of the event regardless of where the event is played," the ICC said in an official release.

During the BCCI SGM, it was unanimously decided that with more than four months left for the showpiece event, the BCCI would propose to the ICC to give the body time till the end of June or the beginning of July to take a call on hosting the tournament. (ANI)

