Hobart [Australia], October 24 (ANI): A late resurgence from Zimbabwe helped them post an 80-run target against South Africa in a rain-curtailed match at the Bellerive Oval in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Monday.

Opting to bat first, the Zimbabwe team walked out for the national anthem but the rain gods opened the gates of heaven to pour rain. The match was then reduced to nine over a side game due to the rain delay.

Zimbabwe openers Regis Chakabva and Craig Ervine got the inning started, with both batters looking to play unorthodox cricket shots rather than sticking to traditional cricketing shots.

The batting duo was unable to find the middle of the bat as the South African pacers bowled with extreme pace and kept beating them with bounce and pace.

Wayne Parnell ended Ervine's scratchy inning sending him packing for just 2(6).

Chakabava did manage to send Lungi Ngidi over the boundary in the third over but was dismissed on the next ball for 8(8) bringing arguably Zimbabwe's best batter to the crease.

Sikandar Raza joined the crease with Sean Williams in hopes of putting up a challenging total for the Proteas but both batters were dismissed even before the fifth over of the inning commenced.

Raza was dismissed of a superb bouncer from Ngidi, with Quinton de Kock taking a blinder behind the stumps. The most prolific batter for Zimbabwe walked back for a second ball duck.

Williams was unfortunate and was run out in the fourth over resulting in Zimbabwe losing their fourth wicket for just 19 runs at the end of four overs.

Wesley Madhevere and Milton Shumba then steadied the inning and played some fine cricketing shots to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Madhevere was highly effective with his attacking approach as he hit Rabada for two boundaries and one six securing 17 runs from the eight over.

The batting pair were also lucky to get five penalty runs in the last over after Ngidi's throw clipped the glove lying on the ground. Zimbabwe ended with 79 runs from their nine overs, thanks to Madhevere who played a superb knock of 35(18).

Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers getting two wickets for 20 runs.

Brief Scores: Zimbabwe 79/5 (Wesley Madhevere 35, Milton Shumba 18; Lungi Ngidi 2/20) (ANI)

