Sydney, Oct 22 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Australia and New Zealand, here on Saturday.
New Zealand:
Finn Allen b Hazlewood 42
Devon Conway not out
92
Kane Williamson lbw b Zampa 23
Glenn Phillips c & b Hazlewood 12
James Neesham not out 26
Extras: (W-5)
5
Total: (For 3 wickets in 20 overs) 200
Fall of wickets: 1-56, 2-125, 3-152
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 4-0-36-0, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-41-2, Pat Cummins 4-0-46-0, Marcus Stoinis 4-0-38-0, Adam Zampa 4-0-39-1. MORE
