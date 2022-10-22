Sydney, Oct 22 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Australia and New Zealand, here on Saturday.

New Zealand:

Finn Allen b Hazlewood 42

Devon Conway not out

92

Kane Williamson lbw b Zampa 23

Glenn Phillips c & b Hazlewood 12

James Neesham not out 26

Extras: (W-5)

5

Total: (For 3 wickets in 20 overs) 200

Fall of wickets: 1-56, 2-125, 3-152

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 4-0-36-0, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-41-2, Pat Cummins 4-0-46-0, Marcus Stoinis 4-0-38-0, Adam Zampa 4-0-39-1. MORE

