The England men’s national cricket team represents England and Wales in international cricket. It is governed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Until the 1990s, Scottish and Irish players also played for the England cricket team as they were not yet ICC members in their own right. The game of cricket originated in England and as one of the founding nations, they are the Full Member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) since 1909 with Test, ODI, and T20I status. The European giants currently rank second in the ICC T20I rankings and will be making their eighth appearance at the T20 World Cup. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

England are the third-ever winner of the ICC T20 World Cup after India and Pakistan. They won their first and only T20 World Cup in 2010, hosted by the West Indies. England has qualified for the knockout stage on three occasions, including the two finals, one in which they came victorious and last year's semi-final knockout. England was the second nation to host the ICC T20 World Cup in 2009 after South Africa.

In the third edition, which was hosted by West Indies, England won their first and only World T20 title after defeating their rivals team Australia by seven wickets. In the next two editions, England failed to get past the second group stage. In the 2016 T20 World Cup which was held in India, England pushed through the Super 10 and qualified for the knockout stage for the second time. Defeating New Zealand by seven wickets they went to play their second final in the competition facing the West Indies side but suffered defeat at the hands of two-time world T20 champions. In the last edition, New Zealand returned the favour by defeating England in the semifinals and played their first-ever World T20 finals against Australia.

England T20 World Cup Record

Team Matches Won Lost NR Champions England 38 19 18 1 1

England is one of the best teams in all three formats and is expected to perform exceptionally. They reached the semifinals in their last staging at the T20 World Cup and will try to best it and keep moving forward. The England side will be heading into the home of their rivals for the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup. With Jos Buttler leading the side they will try to bring home the title once again.

