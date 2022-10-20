Geelong [Australia], October 20 (ANI): Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanka opted to bat first after winning the toss against the Netherlands in a crucial match at the Simonds Stadium, Geelong in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday.

The match is a must-win for both teams, particularly for Sri Lanka as they lost their first match to Namibia by 55 runs and need to win this match to be at par with the Netherlands in terms of points.

The Netherlands have secured two wins but their net run rate is poor compared to other teams in their group. Hence the match holds importance for the Dutch team as well.

"We will bat first. It is a used wicket. The batters are in good form. We have got two changes. It happens in cricket. We knew that our team is a better team than what we showed in the first game. And we did bounce back," said Dasun Shanaka after winning the toss.

"We probably would have batted as well. But don't think the conditions will change much. Our bowling group has been sensational. We are here to win three games of cricket. We have a third game to win and hopefully, we can do that," said Scott Edwards during the toss.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando

Netherlands (Playing XI): Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren. (ANI)

