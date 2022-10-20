Sri Lanka are set to lock horns against the Netherlands in a crucial Group A fixture at the T20 World Cup 2022. The Asia Cup 2022 champions were handed a massive jolt with a 55-run defeat to Namibia in their very first match. Dasun Shanaka and his side were able to come out of that result and beat UAE. That win has kept alive their chances of making it to the Super 12 stage and now, they are once again in a must-win situation against the undefeated Dutchmen. Despite two wins out of as many matches, the Netherlands aren’t guaranteed a spot in the Super 12. If they lose this match and Namibia wins their final game, then they would be knocked out on net run rate, out of the Super 12 race. T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka’s Dushmantha Chameera, Danushka Gunathilaka Ruled Out of Competition Due to Injuries

As a matter of fact, Sri Lanka can leapfrog them to go to top of the Group A table with a win. Net run rate will play a huge role in this group. Sri Lanka have a better NRR than their Thursday opponents and Namibia too, despite being two points short, have a superior number as compared to the Dutch. Should Sri Lanka win this game, they would put themselves on the brink of Super 12 qualification with the Netherlands vs Namibia match becoming a knockout to decide the second qualifying team from this group. Having said that, the Netherlands are in good form at the moment and Sri Lanka would have to be nothing less than their absolute best to win this game.

The Lankan lions have been dealt with injury blows in the form of Dushmantha Chameera and Danushka Gunathilaka, both of whom have been ruled out of the tournament. Sri Lanka would badly miss Chameera out of the two, who ended with figures of 3/15 in 3.5 overs to script that massive win over the United Arab Emirates.

When Is Sri Lanka vs the Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Sri Lanka vs the Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Simonds Stadium, Kardinia Park in Geelong on October 20, 2022 (Thursday) onwards. The SL vs NED game has a start time of 09:30 AM IST. SL vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Cricket Match in Geelong.

Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs the Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The SL vs NAM match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

How To Watch Sri Lanka vs the Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Sri Lanka vs the Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

