New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): South African pacer Lungi Ngidi overtook Tabraiz Shamsi for the most wickets in T20Is for South Africa.

Ngidi achieved this milestone during his side's T20 World Cup Super Eight clash against Zimbabwe at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, taking 1/29 in four overs.

Now in 63 T20Is, Ngidi has taken 90 wickets at an average of 20.48 with three four-fers and a five-wicket haul to his name and best figures of 5/39. He has outdone Shamsi, who has 89 scalps in 70 T20Is at an average of 20.89 and best figures of 5/24, including three four-fers and a five-wicket haul to his name.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, he is the second-highest wicket-taker with 12 scalps at an average of 13.75 and a four-fer to his name.

Coming to the match, Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat first, sinking to 87/5 in 11.4 overs. Skipper Sikandar Raza (73 in 43 balls, with eight fours and four sixes) held the other end steady as wickets fell. His stand of 39-runs with Clive Mandade (26 in 20 balls, with three fours) helped Zimbabwe to reach 153/7 in 20 overs.

Young pacer Kwena Mapakha (2/21) and Corbin Bosch (2/40) were the pick of the bowlers for SA. (ANI)

