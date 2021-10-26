Dubai, Oct 26 (PTI) Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup match between South Africa and West Indies here on Tuesday.
West Indies:
Lendl Simmons b Rabada 16
Evin Lewis c Rabada b Maharaj 56
Nicholas Pooran c Miller b Maharaj12
Chris Gaylec Klaasen b Pretorius12
Kieron Pollard c van der Dussen b Pretorius26
Andre Russellb Nortje5
Shimron Hetmyer run out (Miller/Klaasen)
1
Dwayne Bravo not out
8
Hayden Walsh c Hendricks b Pretorius
0
Akeal Hosein
not out
0
Extras: (LB-2, W-4, NB-1) 7
Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 Overs) 143
Fall of wickets: 1-73, 2-87, 3-89 , 4-121, 5-132 , 6-133, 7-137 , 8-137.
Bowling:
Aiden Markram 3-1-22-0, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-27-1, Anrich Nortje 4-0-14-1, Keshav Maharaj 4-0-24-2, Tabraiz Shamsi 3-0-37-0, Dwaine Pretorius
2-0-17-3
