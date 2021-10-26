Dubai, Oct 26 (PTI) Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup match between South Africa and West Indies here on Tuesday.

West Indies:

Lendl Simmons b Rabada 16

Evin Lewis c Rabada b Maharaj 56

Nicholas Pooran c Miller b Maharaj12

Chris Gaylec Klaasen b Pretorius12

Kieron Pollard c van der Dussen b Pretorius26

Andre Russellb Nortje5

Shimron Hetmyer run out (Miller/Klaasen)

1

Dwayne Bravo not out

8

Hayden Walsh c Hendricks b Pretorius

0

Akeal Hosein

not out

0

Extras: (LB-2, W-4, NB-1) 7

Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 Overs) 143

Fall of wickets: 1-73, 2-87, 3-89 , 4-121, 5-132 , 6-133, 7-137 , 8-137.

Bowling:

Aiden Markram 3-1-22-0, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-27-1, Anrich Nortje 4-0-14-1, Keshav Maharaj 4-0-24-2, Tabraiz Shamsi 3-0-37-0, Dwaine Pretorius

2-0-17-3

