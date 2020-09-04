Washington, Sep 4 (PTI) Table tennis events will return in China in November.

The International Table Tennis Federation says World Cup events for men and women will be held in China after the country took over hosting duties from Germany and Thailand.

The Chinese table tennis federation says "we are able to come out from the darkness and to celebrate our return to the table."

The ITTF froze the world rankings in April when all international competitions were postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 16 top-ranked men and women will compete at the ITTF Finals. World Cup events will have 20-player lineups of no more than two from each country. (AP)

