Taipei [Taiwan], July 22 : India's fifth-seeded mixed doubles pair Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto crashed out of the ongoing Taipei Open 2022 on Friday. The Indian pair suffered defeat 19-21, 12-21 to Malaysia's Hoo Pang Ron and Toh Ee Wei in the quarterfinals. Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto started the match swiftly, but the Maylasian pair took 11-7 to enter the interval with a four-point advantage. At the end of the opening game, the score read 19-21. Taipei Open 2022: Parupalli Kashyap Reaches Quarterfinals As Priyanshu Rajawat, Mithun Manjunath Exit in Second Round.

In the second the Maylasian pair played with swift and aggressive moves to end the game in their favour with a straight-set victory of 21-19, 21-12. On Thursday, The Indian pair defeated Cheng Kai Wen and Wang Yu-Qiao in the mixed doubles match by a big margin of 21-14, 21-17 to advance into the quarterfinals. Third Seed Parupalli Kashyap is the only remaining Indian in the singles at the Taipei Open.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)