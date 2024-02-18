Tehran [Iran], February 18 (ANI): Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor secured a gold medal in the ongoing Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in the men's shot put event on Saturday.

Toor, who also holds the Asian record in outdoor event, registered his best throw of 19.72 m during the second attempt, going past the previous mark of 19.60 m set by Vikas Gowda back in 2005, as per Olympics.com.

India's Dhanveer Singh finished fourth and missed the podium narrowly, with a throw of 18.59 m.

Jyothi Yarraji won India's first medal at the ongoing Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Tehran (Iran), winning Gold in the 60m hurdles event with a new national record timing of 8.12s on Saturday.

The performance is a great 2024 season opener for Jyothi, who bettered her own national record from last year's edition at Kazakhstan, where she won silver.

Also, another Indian athlete Harmilan Kaur Bains secured a gold medal in the competition in the women's 1500 m race, securing the top prize with a timing of 4:29.55 minutes.

The event is being held in Iran from February 17 to 19. (ANI)

