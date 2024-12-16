Oslo, Dec 16: India's table tennis star Manika Batra was part of a star-studded Team Asia that beat Team World in the inaugural Waldner Cup here.

Team Asia comprised table tennis legend Ma Long of China, Olympic gold medallist Chen Meng, Shin Yubin of South Korea and Kirill Gerassimenko of Kazakhstan, besides Manika. Harmeet Desai Secures Men’s Singles, Mixed Doubles Titles in WTT Feeder Caracas 2024.

Team Asia defeated Team World 14-0 on Sunday. Team World had the likes of Truls Moregardh, Dimitrij Ovtcharov, Hugo Calderano, Adriana Diaz and Bernadette Szocs. Manika had lost her match to Adriana on Sunday. Manika Batra’s Historic Run at World Table Tennis Championships 2024 Ends in Quarterfinals After Loss to China’s Qian Tianyi.

Swedish great Jan-Ove Waldner has established the tournament with an aim to make table tennis the number one global sport. Waldner Cup was an invitational event organised by the Norwegian Table Tennis Association.

