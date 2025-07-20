Manchester [UK], July 20 (ANI): Team India arrived in Manchester on Sunday ahead of their fourth Test of the five-match series of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, which will take place at Old Trafford from July 23.

The list of players whose arrival came to notice included team skipper Shubman Gill, vice-captain Rishabh Pant, and openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Other players like left-hand batter Sai Sudarshan, right-hand batter Karun Nair, uncapped player Abhimanyu Easwaran, and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy also came to notice as they arrived in Manchester.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India also posted the pictures of some other players as well, which included the likes of all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Shardul Thakur along with wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel.

Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, and Arshdeep were seen as well, along with left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

India are currently 1-2 down in the five-match series after losing the third Test at Lord's by just 22 runs, despite a fighting effort by the tailenders and Ravindra Jadeja while chasing 193.

India's squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav. (ANI)

