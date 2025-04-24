New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Indian cricket team's head coach and former BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has found himself at the centre of a security scare after he reportedly received threatening emails, a police source said on Thursday.

The source said that Gambhir received two threat mails, a complaint regarding which was received at the Rajinder Nagar police station.

"We have launched an investigation into the matter," the source. said.

The threats were reportedly received on April 22 -- the same day terrorists gunned down 26 people, mostly tourists, in Kashmir's Pahalgam -- via a suspicious Gmail account.

This isn't the first time Gambhir has been threatened. In 2022, he received similar threats, prompting the authorities to tighten his security measures.

