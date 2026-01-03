Guwahati [Assam], January 3 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devaijit Saikia said that the Team India squad for the upcoming India vs New Zealand ODI series will be announced on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, the BCCI secretary confirmed that the Indian Cricket Selection Committee for the Senior Men's team will hold a meeting on Saturday and then announce the team for the India vs New Zealand three-match ODI series, starting on January 11 in Vadodara.

"As you know, from the 11th of January, India is going to play New Zealand in a three-match ODI series, and today we have a meeting with the selectors, and in the afternoon we are going to announce the squad for the New Zealand series who will be representing the country," Devajit Saikia told ANI.

Notably, the New Zealand ODIs will be a crucial assignment for the Indian cricket team in the buildup to the 2027 ODI World Cup.

India's last ODI assignment was against the touring South African side, where the hosts defeated the Proteas 2-1 in the three-match series. The series also saw Team India veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. While Rohit scored two fifties in three matches, Kohli returned to his sublime best, smashing two centuries and a fifty, earning him the Player of the Series award.

While the first India vs New Zealand ODI will be played at Vadodara, the second match will get underway at Rajkot. The teams will face off for the final ODI of the series at Indore.

The BCCI secretary also said that one of the five matches in the New Zealand T20I series will be held in Guwahati, and that the T20I Squad will be announced later.

"So far as the T20 series is concerned, there will be five matches, and one of the matches is scheduled to be held in Guwahati. That team will be announced at a later stage." the BCCI secretary said. (ANI)

