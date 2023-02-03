Kimberley [South Africa], February 2 (ANI): Temba Bavuma's heroics in South Africa's 2-1 ODI series victory over England have earned him an SA20 contract after he was overlooked at the auction last year.

Bavuma will take over as Sunrisers Eastern Cape's replacement for Tom Abell. The franchise was pleased enough by Bavuma's power to bring him in for Abell, who will join the England Lions.

https://twitter.com/SunrisersEC/status/1621099672369782785

With 180 runs from three ODI matches against England, Bavuma was South Africa's best run-scorer in the series, which was his most successful as an ODI hitter. He hit a match-winning century in the second ODI, which also sealed the series, and had a strike rate of more than 100 in all three games.

Bavuma, who had previously been chastised for his lack of big-hitting ability, struck 23 fours and three sixes on two of South Africa's largest grounds, Bloemfontein and Kimberley, and also led the South African team brilliantly against England in three-match ODI series at home.

Bavuma has been criticised for his dismal T20I scoring rate. He also expressed "disappointment" at not being selected in the SA20 auction last September. However, he redeemed himself in white-ball cricket with a series-winning, high-quality hundred against England in the second ODI. (ANI)

