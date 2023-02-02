Virat Kohli returned from his vacation with Anushka Sharma ahead of the India vs Australia Test series, which starts on February 9. The couple were pictured at the airport upon their arrival in Mumbai. Kohli had a trip to Rishikesh, where he visited the Swami Dayanand Ashram and also went trekking with Anushka and their daughter Vamika. He will be gearing up for the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, where he will be a very important player for the Indian team. MS Dhoni As Police Officer? CSK Captain's Look As Cop for Ad Shoot Goes Viral! (See Pic).

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Return from Vacation

The beautiful couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma clicked at the airport just now. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/fPVO8oOKjR — BollywoodNews Fun (@bollywoodnews_f) February 1, 2023

