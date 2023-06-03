Barcelona [Spain], June 3 (ANI): Tennis player Rafael Nadal is undergoing arthroscopic surgery to examine his left psoas muscle, which has kept him out of competition since January.

The 14-time French Open champion ruled out himself from this year's Grand Slam tournament two weeks ago. Nadal stated at a press conference at his academy that the 2024 season will 'probably' be his last.

Also Read | Odisha Train Accident: Indian Sports Fraternity Expresses Grief, Offers Condolences to Victims.

According to atptour.com, the surgery is being conducted in Barcelona by Dr Philippon, Dr Vilaro and Dr Ruiz-Cotorro.

Nadal has only played four matches this year, two for Spain in the inaugural United Cup and two at the Australian Open, where he lost in the second round to Mackenzie McDonald.

Also Read | PSG to Have No Ligue 1 2022-23 Title Celebrations As Show of Support for Hospitalised Goalkeeper Sergio Rico After His Serious Horse-Riding Accident.

During his career, Nadal has won 92 titles, including a joint-record 22 majors and 37 ATP Masters 1000titles. His overall career record is 1068-220.

Nadal has held a joint-record of 22 grand slam titles since he turned pro in 2001. Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic has also held 22 grand slam titles.

The Spanish star has attained the majority of his grand slam success in France, winning a total of 14 French Open titles in (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022 editions). He has also won 4 US Open titles in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019 editions. Nadal has two Australian Open (2009, 2022) and Wimbledon (2008, 2010) titles each. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)