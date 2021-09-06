London, Sep 6 (PTI) Shardul Thakur removed Rory Burns (50) but Hasseb Hameed got a life when he was dropped by Mohammed Siraj as England reached 131 for two at lunch on the fifth and final day of the fourth Test against India, here on Monday.

England, chasing 368, began at 77 for no loss and kept the India bowlers at bay for almost 45 minutes when Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav operated in tandem.

Also Read | Paul Pogba Opens Up on Cristiano Ronaldo Rejoining Manchester United, Says, 'Always a Pleasure To Play With the Best'.

Bumrah and Yadav kept a nagging middle and leg-stump line but Burns and Hameed (62 batting) negotiated the challenge well, playing mostly with straight bat or flicking those ball on the leg side.

The bowling change brought with it the much-needed breakthrough for the visitors as Thakur had Burns caught behind.

Also Read | ENG 131/2 in 59 Overs at Lunch | IND vs ENG 4th Test 2021 Day 5 Live Score Updates: Joe Root, Haseeb Hameed keep hosts in the hunt.

Hameed comfortably completed his fifty but offered a catch at mid-on off Ravindra Jadeja but Siraj put down the sitter. Hameed was at 55 at that time.

Dawid Malan (1) was run out and Joe Root (8) was at crease.

Brief Scores:

India: 191 and 466

England 290 and 131 for 2 in 59 overs. (H Hameed batting 62, R Burns 50; S Thakur 1/15).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)