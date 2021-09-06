Paul Pogba has expressed delight to have Cristiano Ronaldo back at Manchester United as he looks forward to playing with the 'best'. Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United in a sensational transfer from Juventus a few days ago. The transfer was even more remarkable because the Portuguese was heavily linked with a transfer to Manchester City and several reports which had surfaced on the internet indicated that things were heading that way. But United pulled off the transfer and ensured that their star returned to Old Trafford from Juventus. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner could make his second debut for United in their next match against Newcastle United. Cristiano Ronaldo Poses With Children and Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in Manchester Ahead of his Much-Awaited Return for Red Devils (Check Post)

"It’s always a pleasure to play with the best, it’s a plus for the players to be able to train with a great player. He’s going to raise the level of the team," Pogba said while speaking to Telefoot. Ronaldo had established himself as a rising star since joining them in 2003. From 2003-2009, Ronaldo had a pretty successful spell at United, winning three Premier League titles and one Champions League trophy, besides winning his first Ballon d'Or.

Pogba also spoke about national teammate Raphael Varane, who too signed for United in this transfer window. Both Varane and Pogba were part of France's World Cup-winning squad in 2018 and the midfielder is very well acquainted with the qualities that the latter would bring to United. Varane made his United debut in a 1-0 win over Wolves before the international break.

"Raph's arrival is a positive for the club, we have a great relationship, we’ve known each other for a while. I’m happy that he’s with us at Manchester to bring his experience and quality to the table," he said.

