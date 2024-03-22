London, Mar 22 (AP) The Masters 1000 tournaments in Canada and Cincinnati will increase to 12 days each next season, and events in Dallas, Doha and Munich will be upgraded to the 500 level as part of changes announced Friday when the ATP Tour released its 2025 calendar for men's tennis.

The calendar reveal comes as tennis is at something of a crossroads, with proposals to alter the way the sport is organized being discussed by its leaders.

The London-based ATP will have 60 tournaments in 29 countries next year.

Other changes include moving the Hamburg Open from July to May, shifting the event in Los Cabos from February to July, and switching the Cordoba Open to Mallorca, Spain, as part of the lead-in to Wimbledon.

The Estoril tournament is no longer part of the calendar, but the tour said it will “try to find a solution for the highly regarded event to take place in 2025, and beyond.”

The National Bank Open in Canada and the Cincinnati Open follow the Masters 1000 tournaments in Rome, Madrid and Shanghai in stretching to 12 days. That other trio all expanded in 2023. It means that as of next season, seven of the nine ATP Masters events will last nearly two weeks instead of one. (AP)

