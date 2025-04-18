Jeddah, Apr 18 (AP) Ahead of Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this Formula 1 season is looking like McLaren vs. McLaren. Still, defending champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull says he hasn't lost hope.

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are the only one to consistently have the pace through the first four rounds of the championship. Norris has a three-point lead but admits he isn't at his best, while Piastri is the driver with momentum after winning in Bahrain last week.

Also Read | Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Saudi Arabian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes have all their had their moments, but none has been a consistent challenger, as McLaren's 58-point constructors' championship lead shows.

Verstappen is the only non-McLaren driver to win a Grand Prix this season but in Bahrain he was struggling so much that Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko said he was concerned Verstappen might consider his future.

Also Read | Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch RCB vs PBKS Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Verstappen said this week he wasn't considering the championship picture this early in the season.

“I'm not thinking about that. I just go race by race,” Verstappen said. “I think at the moment, of course, we are not the quickest. So then naturally, it's very tough to to fight for a championship, but it's still a very long road... I'm hopeful that we can still improve things and we'll see what we get.”

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso dampened speculation Verstappen could seek to join his team, Aston Martin, after Red Bull car designer Adrian Newey made that move last year.

Asked if he'd welcome being Verstappen's teammate, Alonso said Thursday: “Yes, but it's unlikely to happen. Very unlikely.” Alonso's current teammate is Lance Stroll, son of team owner Lawrence Stroll.

Busy scheduleJeddah hosts the fifth race in six weeks in a hectic start to the season, which stays at a record 24 races. There's a little respite after Saudi Arabia, with two weeks till the next race in Miami.

“I think it's on the upper end of the limit. It feels like race 10 already,” said Williams driver Alex Albon, adding it's especially tough on mechanics and other crew members.

“As drivers, we travel better than everyone else in the paddock. We stay in better hotels than everyone else in the paddock — it's just a function of being in a privileged position. With mechanics... these are people with families. These are the people that really struggle.”

The rookies are still enjoying their first taste of F1, though.

“It's just the beginning of my career, so I just want to keep racing and keep driving," said Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto. “I'm learning new things every single weekend, so for me, if I could have another race next weekend, I would be very happy as well.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)