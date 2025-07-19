Portrush (N Ireland), Jul 19 (PTI) Golfer Sahith Theegala may have missed the cut at the British Open but he is happy to be back in action after a two-month layoff due to injuries.

Theegala (75-74), who made an early exit at Royal Portrush, had suffered injuries earlier this year that saw him play indifferently and miss a few cuts.

He withdrew from the Truist Championship and took a two-month rest to allow his body to recover.

"It felt good playing once again. Getting healthy after the 'oblique' pain and the neck injury was the top priority. After a good 2024, there were high (hopes), but injuries were frustrating," said Theegala, on a day when Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai (69-72) and fellow Indian-American Akshay Bhatia (73-68) made the cut in T-26th place.

For Rai, it was a fall from T-10 in the first round, while Bhatia, who had a great start in the second round with three starting birdies, shot 68 despite a series of late bogeys.

Despite that, Bhatia moved up from T-70 to T-26 for his maiden cut at the Open.

Rai, who has made all four cuts this year, made his seventh Major cut in a row. He had a best of T-19 in 2021, and interestingly his best at the US Open is also T-19 in 2024.

Theegala said he will play a lot of events in the Fall season to get his form back.

He plans to compete in events like the Napa (Procore), World Wide Technology, Sanderson Farms, Japan (Baycurrent) and RSM.

He also hopes to tee up at Tiger Woods' event, the Hero World Challenge.

"I have an exemption into next year because of making the Tour Championship, but I also hope to get back my rhythm and see if I can get to some early Signature events. A few good results or even a win, maybe," he said.

He also hoped that Akshay Bhatia and Aaron Rai do well over the weekend at Portrush.

