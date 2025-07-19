Manchester United will play a pre-season friendly game against Leeds United this evening, with the Red Devils looking to put the horrors of the last campaign behind them. The club finished 15th in the English Premier League last term and suffered defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final. With no European football coming up for them, manager Ruben Amorim will focus on starting from scratch. Opponents Leeds United are back in the EPL after winning the Sky Championship. This game provides them with an opportunity to test themselves against the very best. Manchester United versus Leeds United will start at 6:30 PM IST. Premier League 2025–26 Schedule Announced: Liverpool To Start Title Defense Against Bournemouth While Manchester United Hosts Arsenal.

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Brentford for Bryan Mbeumo, which is great news for the club. His arrival at the club will take some time, though but United will see Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon making their club debut today. Harry Amass is not part of the squad and is expected to go out on loan. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are training with the team but are expected to leave.

Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw, and Gabriel Gudmundsson are the new arrivals for Leeds United. Daniel Farke would like to see his new players feature in some capacity against Manchester United here. Sean Longstaff is another player who has been signed from Newcastle United and will play for the club in the next few days. Tom Heaton Signs New One-Year Contract With Manchester United.

When is Manchester United vs Leeds United Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Manchester United will take on Leeds United in a pre-season club friendly 2025, on Saturday, July 19. The Manchester United vs Leeds United will be played at the Friends Arena in Stockholm and it will start at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Leeds United Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025?

Unfortunately, the Manchester United vs Leeds United Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 live telecast will not be available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the Manchester United vs Leeds United Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 on any TV channel in India. For the Manchester United vs Leeds United online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs Leeds United Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025?

Fans, however, do have an online viewing option for the Manchester United vs Leeds United Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025. Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Leeds United live streaming online on MUTV, but after purchasing a subscription. Manchester United will be under intense scrutiny this evening and that could prove to be their problem.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2025 03:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).