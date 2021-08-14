New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Saturday hailed the "undying spirit of sportsmanship" of para-athletes and wished the Indian contingent luck for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics. The Tokyo Paralympic Games is scheduled to be held between August 24 and September 5. India will start its campaign on August 27 with men's and women's archery events.

"My dear countrymen on behalf of the Indian Defence Services, I wish the Indian contingent all the very best for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics 2020. The talent and resolve of Team India is a testament to the undying spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie," Bipin Rawat said in a video posted on the Indian Army's Twitter handle.

"Such persons with special abilities who have overcome challenges to prove themselves even in the field of sports need special recognition. They have proven that all obstacles can be overcome and there is no defined limit to the human body, mind and spirit," he added.

He is confident that the Indian para-athletes will put up a good show in the Tokyo Games. "I am confident that the blood and sweat put in by the athletes will show results in the sports arena. The journey and destination are equally important and the grateful nation conveys good wishes for a record-breaking Paralympics," he said.

Deepa Malik, the Rio Paralympics silver medallist, appreciated the gesture by Bipin Rawat for the para-athletes. "Wishes coming from you will instill great motivation and sense of discipline in Para Athletes to focus on their best performance at #Tokyo2020. I, as President of @ParalympicIndia I thank you for extending your good wishes," Deepa tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) said it is a matter of great pride and honour for the Indian team to receive wishes from General Bipin Rawat.

This time a record number of 54 para-athletes in 9 different divisions are participating in the Tokyo2020 Paralympic Games. Thangavelu Mariyappan, Rio 2016 Gold Medal winner, will be the flag bearer of India while Gursharan Singh shall be the Chef de Mission of the Indian team. (ANI)

