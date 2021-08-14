Manchester United open their 2021/22 Premier League campaign against arch rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils fans being in the stadium for a competitive game in a long time. The new season begins renewed hope for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his men as they look to better last season’s second place finish. There is a genuine buzz around the club that the team is well prepared to take on the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City in the title race. Although the club has not played it first team in the pre-season games, the stars are back in training and very close to peak fitness. Leeds United impressed everyone with a 9th place finish last term and the squad will be looking to carry on the momentum with their trademark attacking football. For live streaming details of Manchester United vs Leeds United scroll down. Brentford 2-0 Arsenal, EPL 2021-22 Result: Gunners Lose Season Opener.

Raphael Varane has trained with Manchester United team-mates but his signing has yet to be announced by the club. Jadon Sancho could start on the bench against Leeds with Paul Pogba occupying the left wing in Marcus Rashford’s place. Anthony Martial, who was in talks with a move to Everton, starts as the no 9 for the hosts while Mason Greenwood should support the attack from the right. Victor Lindelof will partner Harry Maguire in defence although he may find starts hard to come by this campaign.

Leeds United will have Junior Firpo available for selection but Diego Llorente has been ruled out by Marcelo Bielsa. Both the players sustained injuries in the warm-up games but new signing Firpo has recovered in time. Patrick Bamford is a proven goal scorer in the league and could make life difficult for the Red Devil backline. New England sensation Kalvin Phillips could run the show in midfield if United do not stick close to him. Premier League 2021–22 Fixtures & Live Matches Time Table Alerts: How To Sync Your Google, Apple Calendar With EPL Matchday Schedule?

When is Manchester United vs Leeds United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester United vs Leeds United match in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the Old Trafford. The game will be held on August 14, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 05:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Leeds United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Leeds United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Leeds United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Leeds United match on Disney+Hotstar. Tough game for United considering they are missing several key players at the moment but the hosts should carve out a hard fought 1-0 win.

