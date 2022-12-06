Rawalpindi, Dec 6 (PTI) Pacer Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the remainder of the three-Test series against England owing to a "grade-II strain in his right quad", the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old fast bowler underwent an MRI scan during the first day's play of the Rawalpindi Test after he rolled over the ball while fielding.

Also Read | End Innings: Himachal Pradesh – 554/10 in 129.0 Overs (Praval S Singh 17 off 34, Vinay … – Latest Tweet by BCCI Domestic.

"The scans and the subsequent assessment by the PCB medical staff concluded that the fast bowler suffered a grade-II strain," a statement from PCB said.

"Haris will travel to Lahore where he will begin his rehabilitation at the National High Performance Centre."

Also Read | PAK vs ENG: Pakistan Bowler Haris Rauf Ruled Out of Test Series vs England Due to Strain in Right Quad.

England notched up a sensational 74-run win in the opening Test on Monday.

The second and third Tests will be played in Multan (9-13 Dec) and Karachi (17-21 Dec respectively).

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone was also ruled out of the series due to a knee injury. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)