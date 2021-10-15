Aarhus [Denmark], October 15 (ANI): India men's badminton team on Friday lost to Denmark by 1-3 in the quarter-finals of Thomas Cup.

In the first match, India went down as Kidambi Srikanth lost the match by 21-12, 21-13 against Viktor Axelsen.

Following this, the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won against Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen by 15-21, 21-17, 18-21.

In the third match, shuttler Sai Praneeth B lost against Anders Antonsen 21-8, 21-15.

In the final match, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila lost by 21-16, 21-9.

The defeat marks the end of India's campaign in this year's Thomas Cup. (ANI)

