Jamshedpur, Dec 19 (PTI) Gaganjeet Bhullar shot a superb 64 to share the lead with SSP Chawrasia and Amardeep Malik at the end of the third round of the Tata Steel Tour Championship here on Saturday.

The trio ended the penultimate day of the Rs. 1.5 crore event with matching cards of 20-under-196.

While Bhullar raised his hopes with a determined 64, Chawrasia and Amardeep too continued to be in contention with impressive rounds of 68 and 67 respectively.

Khalin Joshi produced the day's best score of 10-under-62 to occupy tied fourth place at 18-under-198 along with Chikkarangappa (68).

Bhullar (69-63-64), lying tied fifth and five off the lead at the halfway stage, surged up the leaderboard with a round featuring nine birdies and a bogey.

The man with 10 international titles to his credit started the day with some tremendous recoveries from the trees on the second and third where he birdied thanks to up and downs from close to 100 yards on both occasions.

Bhullar went on to sink a monster 40-feet birdie putt on the seventh before producing another excellent wedge shot to set up a tap-in birdie on the ninth. He further consolidated his position picking up five more birdies over the next seven holes.

"It was a solid round and I feel a continuation from the second day where I had shot a nine-under. I made a lot of up and downs for birdies. I also scrambled well at the start having found the trees twice," Bhullar said.

Amardeep (63-66-67) made his way up from overnight third and two off the lead. Among his seven birdies, two were tap-ins, two were long conversions and one was an up and down from the bunker. He also dropped two bogeys.

"I feel I still have to be tighter with my game when I'm playing under pressure especially in the last two rounds. That's the consistency I need," Amardeep said.

Chawrasia (67-61-68), who was overnight second and one off the lead, followed up his spectacular 61 on day two with a flawless 68 to gain one spot and move into the joint lead.

"I missed a few short putts today but I was in control of my round. In round two I was much closer to the flags and holed more putts compared to today," Chawrasia said.

Joshi made two eagles and six birdies during his sensational 62 to rise 10 spots from his overnight tied 14th while Rahil Gangjee (68) and round two leader Harendra Gupta (74) were in tied seventh place at 15-under-201.

Jyoti Randhawa (69) was tied ninth at 14-under-202, Rashid Khan (68) and PGTI Order of Merit leader Karandeep Kochhar (71) were tied 11th at 12-under-204 and while Anirban Lahiri (72) was in 16th place at 10-under-206 and Shiv Kapur (72) was tied 21st at seven-under-209.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)