Los Angeles, Feb 24 (AP) Golf star Tiger Woods was injured in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County, authorities said.

Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Woods was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. The vehicle sustained major damage, the sheriff's department said.

A call to Woods' agent went to voice mail. (AP)

