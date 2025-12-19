Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 19 (ANI): Explosive fifties from Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya powered India to a massive 231-5 in the fifth and final T20 against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The duo of Pandya and Varma added 105 runs in just 44 balls for the fourth wicket.

Pandya was caught on deep mid-wicket in the final over after smashing Proteas bowlers all over the ground. He made 63 runs in just 25 balls.

Varma also got run out in the final over before smashing 73 runs off 42 balls.

After winning the toss, South Africa asked India to bat. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma opened the innings for the hosts. Samson and Sharma gave India off to a flying start until Abhishek fell on 34 off 21, while taking a review down with him. The opening stand gave India 54 runs in 34 balls.

Tilak Varma joined Samson in the middle. India finished their power-play on 67-1. In the 9th over, Samson was cleaned by George Linde for 37 runs off 22 balls, and Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav joined Varma in the middle.

After 10 overs, India crossed the 100-run mark with Varma and Yadav unbeaten on the crease. The duo aim to keep two-down India going against the Proteas in the series decider.

Yadav's lean patch of runs continued as he was removed by Corbin Bosch for just five runs in the 13th over. Hardik Pandya came in when Yadav fell. He creamed as many as 32 runs off the first eight balls he faced.

In the 15th over, Varma slammed a four off Lungi Ngidi to bring up his sixth T20i fifty. Tilak's milestone was quickly followed by Pandya's explosive 50, reached in just 16 balls - the second-fastest half-century by an Indian in men's T20Is.

Brief score: India 231/5 (Tilak Varma 73, Hardik Pandya 63; Corbin Bosch 2/44). Vs South Africa. (ANI)

