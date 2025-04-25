New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert is all set to play in Major League Cricket (MLC) for the first time after being signed by San Francisco Unicorns for the 2025 season. The 30-year-old will reunite with his New Zealand opening partner Finn Allen and former Northern Districts teammate Corey Anderson at the franchise, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Anderson had led the Unicorns to a runners-up finish in the 2024 edition of the tournament.

Though both Seifert and Allen don't currently have central contracts with New Zealand Cricket, they've committed to playing in all of New Zealand's T20I series leading up to the 2026 T20 World Cup. The pair was recently recalled to the national team for the T20I series against Pakistan and impressed with their explosive starts at the top of the order. They've been nicknamed New Zealand's bash brothers for their aggressive batting style. At present, both are also playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

"I've been following MLC from afar over the last couple of seasons, particularly keeping a close eye on some of the Kiwi contingent," Seifert said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"I can't wait to get started this summer and add some more firepower with a team that is already stacked with talent and in a great position to take things one step further than last year," he added.

"We look for both quality cricketers and quality personalities when bringing players into the Unicorns fold, and Tim definitely checks both those boxes," Unicorns head coach Shane Watson said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"His skills with the gloves will also be a major asset this year, especially with the new wickets in Oakland and Fort Lauderdale offering something of an unknown for spin bowling. He's also coming in with impressive form with the bat, adding to an already dominant top order alongside Finn (Allen), Shorty (Matt Short), and Jake (Fraser-McGurk)," he added.

Several other New Zealand players have also been picked by MLC franchises. Allrounder Michael Bracewell, who was a key part of New Zealand's journey to the Champions Trophy final in March, has joined MI New York (MINY). He'll team up with fellow Kiwi star Trent Boult, who is already part of the Mumbai Indians setup across MLC, SA20, and Indian Premier League (IPL).

Daryl Mitchell has re-signed with Texas Super Kings (TSK) after missing the 2024 season due to injury. Last year, in his absence, TSK brought in Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad, who has been retained for 2025 alongside Devon Conway. Fast bowler Adam Milne, who played for Washington Freedom in 2023, will join Mitchell and Conway at TSK. Milne is familiar with TSK coach Stephen Fleming, having worked under him at CSK in the IPL.

TSK have also strengthened their squad by signing South African players Nandre Burger and Donovan Ferreira, both of whom play for Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in SA20.

Meanwhile, New Zealand great Ross Taylor has been named the Seattle Orcas' ambassador for the upcoming season. He previously worked as their batting coach. Former England batter Ian Bell will now take over that role.

In a major step, New Zealand Cricket has become the first national board to invest directly in an overseas T20 league. It will help launch a new MLC team when the league expands in 2027.

The 2025 season of MLC will be played from June 13 to July 14, with Oakland's Coliseum set to host matches for the first time. (ANI)

