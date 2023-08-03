Tinsukia (Assam) [India], August 3 (ANI): Spear Corps Warriors organised Tinsukia Football Gold Cup 2023 at Tinsukia, Assam. The football tournament was aimed at developing and finding new talents in Upper Assam and provided them with an opportunity to shine in the seven-day-long tournament.

As per the press release, total of 16 teams participated in the tournament from all over the district. The tournament concluded with the final match played between SANJIB BSA Vs BAREKURI RSA.

BAREKURI RSA won the tournament in front of more than 200 energised spectators and was awarded with Rs 50000/- cash prize and the runner-up was awarded with Rs 30000/-. The tournament has paved the way for better interaction and social synergy between the army and locals. (ANI)

